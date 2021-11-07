XYO (XYO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $103.23 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. XYO has a market cap of $800.04 million and approximately $103.23 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XYO has traded up 106% against the US dollar. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00052032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00256173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.