XSGD (XSGD) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $126.99 million and $755,657.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00085805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00084513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00100075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.48 or 0.07379775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,997.54 or 1.00258565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022266 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 177,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 171,567,366 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

