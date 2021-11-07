Xencor (XNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $41.29 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xencor stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xencor were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

