Xencor (XNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. On average, analysts expect Xencor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ XNCR opened at $41.29 on Friday. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.10.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
