Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Raised to C$3.75

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.61.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

TSE XBC opened at C$3.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The company has a market cap of C$591.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.55. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$2.49 and a 1 year high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$28.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.