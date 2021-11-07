Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.60. Xcel Energy posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

