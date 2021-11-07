WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Trading Up 7.7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s share price rose 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 7,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,628,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WW shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

