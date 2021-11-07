World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $55.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

