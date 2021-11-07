World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $55.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWE. Loop Capital lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.
Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.36. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 556.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,926,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.