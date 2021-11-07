Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WKHS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.