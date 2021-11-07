Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Analysts expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Woodward reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Woodward.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

WWD stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 268,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,643. Woodward has a 52 week low of $85.48 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,243 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 126,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

