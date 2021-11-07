Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY opened at $109.29 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

