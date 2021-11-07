Wolfe Research Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $550.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by Wolfe Research from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $655.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $536.88.

Shares of PAYC opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.83. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

