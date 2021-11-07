Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air to a reduce rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,835 ($63.17) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,924.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,834.95. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 3,528 ($46.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

