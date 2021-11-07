Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $64,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,715,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $207.23 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.42.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.42%.

Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

