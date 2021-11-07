WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$483 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.93 million.WEX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.810-$9.010 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.57.

NYSE WEX traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $155.95. 648,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,789. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.22. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

