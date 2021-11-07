WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in WEX were worth $24,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lowered their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

WEX stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

