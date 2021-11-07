WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Billion

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to post sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.39 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.76. 1,968,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,708. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

