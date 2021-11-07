Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.45

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.4509 per share by the bank on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Westpac Banking has decreased its dividend payment by 83.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westpac Banking has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Westpac Banking to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WBK opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westpac Banking stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 158.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.