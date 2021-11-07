Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on November 24th

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.40 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 24.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

