Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.950-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

