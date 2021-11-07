Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.84. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of WAL opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 390,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,027,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,353. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

