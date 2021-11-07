WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 233,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter valued at about $15,964,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCC traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.58. 400,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,964. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $139.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

