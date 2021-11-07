WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $126.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.22.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WCC traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.58. 400,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,964. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $139.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
