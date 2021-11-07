Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $60.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

