Wells Fargo & Company Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $145.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.57.

CZR opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $54.04 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

