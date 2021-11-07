Wells Fargo & Company Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $89.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.48.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. Athene has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Athene will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $1,348,846. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

