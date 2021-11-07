Wells Fargo & Company Increases Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $10.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.