Wedbush Weighs in on Etsy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

ETSY opened at $260.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average of $198.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $559,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 28.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock valued at $33,190,915 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

