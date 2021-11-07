Wedbush Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $365.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $415.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.21.

ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.14. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $207.50 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

