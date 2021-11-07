Weber Inc (WEBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Shares of WEBR opened at $16.21 on Friday. Weber has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Weber will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

