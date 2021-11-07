Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $206.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $110.43 and a 12-month high of $207.01.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

