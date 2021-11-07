Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $484.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $470.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.