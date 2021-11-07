Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after acquiring an additional 346,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $208.22 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $181.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

