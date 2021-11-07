Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Buys 1,573 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.06. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

