Waifu Token Market Capitalization Hits $3.13 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Waifu Token has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $77,490.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Waifu Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00083291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00099624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.37 or 0.07332908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,628.09 or 0.98706070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Waifu Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 626,243,874 coins and its circulating supply is 566,540,275 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waifu Token

