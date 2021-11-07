Wabash National (WNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNC. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

