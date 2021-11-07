Vuzix (VUZI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 171.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Vuzix stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.64 million, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vuzix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Vuzix worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

