Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 1,131.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,310,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 2,921,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,940,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,955,000 after buying an additional 474,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 515,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vuzix by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 496,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $12.12 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $770.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 2.36.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

