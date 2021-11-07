Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.73.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.