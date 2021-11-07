VIZIO (VZIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. VIZIO’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect VIZIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $17.87 on Friday. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

In other VIZIO news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $154,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $35,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

