Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.63 million, a PE ratio of 87.22 and a beta of -0.02.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vital Farms stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VITL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.