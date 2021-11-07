Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.700-$8.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.70-8.00 EPS.

NYSE VSTO opened at $46.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 550,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Vista Outdoor worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

