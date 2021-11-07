Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Viscofán (OTC:VSCFF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Viscofán from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

OTC VSCFF opened at $60.75 on Thursday.

Viscofán SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of artificial casings for meat products. Its products include cellulose, collagen, fibrous, and plastic casings. The company operates through the following geographic segments: Spain; Other European and Asian Countries; North America; and South America.

