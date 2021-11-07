Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 37,275 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $35,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTS opened at $329.02 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.54 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.15.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

