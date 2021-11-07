Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $38.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $17,324,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

