Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report sales of $347.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.42 million to $355.10 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $455.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.33. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

