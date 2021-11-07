Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMUK. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 210.25 ($2.75).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

LON VMUK opened at GBX 177.30 ($2.32) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.70. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 99.38 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.69.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.