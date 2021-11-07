Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 44.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 223.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 159.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $22.98 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viper Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Viper Energy Partners worth $26,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

