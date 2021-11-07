Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of VMD opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.48. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

