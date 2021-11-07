Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $4.42 on Friday, reaching $42.37. 180,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,686. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

