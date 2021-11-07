VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.790-$1.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,078. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

